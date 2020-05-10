Today, I received a “weekly” newsletter from my Congressman H. Morgan Griffith on Sustaining Jobs and Businesses During the Coronavirus.
In the newsletter, Griffith proclaimed the success of the CARES Act and the “Paycheck Protection Program.” “Unfortunately,” Griffith said in this letter, “POLITICAL POSTURING has ended this valuable program because of lack of funds.” He specifically blames the collapse of the program on blockage by Democratic leaders Chuck Schumer and and Nancy Pelosi.
Griffith would have us believe that the blame for the Paycheck Protection Program funds running out belongs to the Democrats, alone. Is “political posturing” a weapon of Democrats alone? Of course not. One side’s political posturing is another side’s negotiating.
Why, Congressman, is it necessary to find a scapegoat when you cannot - or will not negotiate to a suitable end on something so important? How long with the Republican Trump-sheep cry about this?
What was missing in the “Newsletter” is one word about the need for a national coordinated COVID-19 testing program – a challenge clearly in need of a national strategy and implementation. But, at this point, a program going begging because of Trump’s blindness and neglect.
And, not surprisingly, nothing in the “newsletter” about the failure of our President to save lives by leading more, and blaming less. God help us.
JOHN GIVENS
SALEM
