I am writing in response to Dianne Rencsok's letter to the editor on November 3, claiming that “point of friction” is a way to camouflage the identity of political donations.
To the Rush family, service to country and community come before self. Over the last four generations, our family has over 60 years of combined service in the Army, Navy and Marine Corps. We have served during World War II, Vietnam, and, most recently, five deployments to Iraq.
Point of friction is a military term; your sources are simply wrong or uninformed. Coined by Carl von Clausewitz’ in his book On War, he defines friction as “the force that makes the apparently easy so difficult.”
Our father believes we need to elect leaders who can stand at the “point of friction” and make decisions for the betterment of our community. I hope this clarifies its meaning for you, and thank you for your family’s service. As Winston Churchill said, “never was so much owed by so many to so few.”
FORREST RUSH
ROANOKE
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.