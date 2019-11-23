Referencing our recent state election results - and as expected - it appears that Roanoke city is still overwhelmingly blue, while most of the remaining Roanoke Valley areas and The Roanoke Times’ surrounding southwest Virginia service area are still mostly red.
With this in mind, I note that the Times routinely runs liberal editorials by Esther Cepeda and Leonard Pitts. This is balanced by the thoughts of Cal Thomas and George Will. But Will is increasingly centrist, and obviously anti-Trump. He is no longer the conservative force that he once was, but I appreciate his penchant for writing about baseball! And with both of our predominantly urban crescent-elected senators being liberals, even our elected writers are on the left. Lastly, I do appreciate the other guest opinions from various backgrounds that the Times makes effort to publish rather routinely.
Overall, I sense a lefter leaning slant by the Times, which I don’t believe is representative of your overall readership. Another conservative opinion and/or more national conservative guest opinions are needed for balance.
I ask that The Roanoke Times please consider a rebalancing of your regularly chosen nationally syndicated columnists. I do like to hear from the left, center and right sides of stories by the newspaper opinion writers, as I firmly believe that the printed press is by far more balanced than any of today’s television news choices. Thank you.
TOMMY YAMBRICK
ROANOKE COUNTY
REPUBLICANS ARE COMPLICIT IN ALL OF TRUMP'S POLICIES!!!!
Sorry folks in SW Virginia, I am one of you, but either you are stupid or refused to see how this mentally deficient president is causing any good to this country. Republicans refuse to see and accept the accepting evidence by Democrats of a President who should not be President. What will be the final line when you will accept that our Great U.S. should be represented by someone with a stable mind???????
Would you like to go back to the Jim Crow Days?? Come on now, really....
Do You think all the economic boom is caused by Trump? Many presidents came before him. How many people do you know who go from one part-time job to another because it is SO difficult to fine a full-time job????
Do you speak Russian? Well, you better start learning it....if they offer it at your local community colleges.
Folks: Recognize weakness when you see it. Our President is a Republican, but does he represent all Republicans??? Not me.
The caps are mean to stay
