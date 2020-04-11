We know Covid kills. It also can leave its survivors with severe lung damage. Those who know anyone who died because of Cystic Fibrosis know how devastating decreasing lung function is. At its worst, it causes blackouts and memory loss, severe physical decline, all the while leaving you very aware of how its ravaging your body and ruining your quality of life. So please don't take this virus lightly just because you think you can survive it - Please practice social distancing, wash your hands, and stay at home as much as you possibly can. Save others, and save yourself.
JUDITH BUTLER
BEDFORD
