I read with interest Professor Jim Armstrong's guest column on Virginia efforts to build renewable energy ("Plain facts about wind and solar power," March 11). I fully accept his argument that the rapid build out of those energy sources is challenging and expensive. But I have a plain fact to share with him: that climate change, a thing he never mentions, is real and poses a terrible danger to all our grandchildren. We have an urgent need to transition our electricity generation and our transportation system from fossil fuels to renewables, because carbon emissions are changing our world in massive and frightening ways. Sharply reducing our carbon emissions is not an option; it is a survival requirement.
It is incumbent on Armstrong, and all those who share his concern for the price tag of getting to a better world, to actually suggest ways to make the transition less burdensome, especially for the poor and the powerless. How about a carbon fee and dividend, which would solve the market failure of the fossil fuel industry which permits it to generate pollution free of charge? If you don't like paying extra for green energy, pay extra for fossil fuels and then get the money back. There is a bill before Congress, the Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act, which would set this up.
None of this is easy. We have failed to deal with climate change for 30 years, by viewing it in a partisan and fatalistic light. Do our grandchildren even care which political party gives them their future back? How about this: let's ALL work to give them a future. Let's compete - not by arguing over the existence of climate change, but to find the best way to stop putting carbon in the sky.
CHRIS WIEGARD
CHESTER
