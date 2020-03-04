Mountain Valley Pipeline expects to reap huge profit transporting gas from the Marcellus shale fracking boom. Despite numerous lawsuits, million-dollar fines for environmental damage and falling demand for gas, MVP expects completion in 2020. Although parent company EQT falters near bankruptcy, they forge ahead with this boom or bust proposition.
One critical part has been left out of most pipeline conversations. We know that, despite stealing land via eminent domain and destroying environmentally sensitive areas, MVP can indeed build a pipeline. But can they actually operate it safely?
The 303-mile pipeline will consist of over 30,000 sections of 42-inch diameter steel pipe. No pipeline this huge has ever crossed such inhospitable terrain. Each piece must be welded perfectly to the next as it tunnels under rivers and streams, traversing unstable karst terrain and incredibly steep slopes with precarious slip soils. One pinhole leak and a massive explosion is imminent. “Pipelines are safe” is MVP’s typical refrain. But a massive high-pressure gas pipeline burrowing across the rugged Appalachians?
Ernst Kastning, a preeminent professor of karst geology, pronounced our area a “no build zone” for pipelines due to the unstable terrain. Highly esteemed engineers, unwilling to go on public record due to career considerations, have questioned the safety of this venture. Check Wikipedia for “List of Pipeline Accidents” which exposes hundreds of fatalities and hundreds of millions of dollars in damage in recent decades. Visit YouTube videos of Sissonville, W. Va. pipeline explosion that melted I-77. Learn about the San Bruno, Calif. explosion that obliterated 35 houses, killed eight, and "had a wall of fire more than 1,000 feet high.” A new TransCanada pipeline recently exploded in Moundsville, W. Va. with flames seen up to 20 miles away. Investigations suggest that the “failure was the result of land subsidence causing stress on a girth weld." So much for building pipelines on mountain slopes!
Tens of millions of people across our planet are fighting to shut down projects just like MVP in order to address our climate emergency. We can only pray that the efforts of concerned citizens triumph over MVP greed and this boondoggle goes bust, before it goes BOOM!
DAVID SERIFF
BLACKSBURG
