During a routine flight last week, the pilot of a Dow Jones Airlines flight made the following announcement.
“This is your captain speaking. As you may have noticed we have just experienced some unexpected turbulence which blew over from China. We were cruising at 29,000 feet and dropped over 8,000 feet in the past five minutes and are now bobbing along between 21,000 and 25,000 feet, depending on the latest turbulence we seem to face.
For those of you concerned about your safety I have some good news and some bad news.
First the bad news.
Three years ago our shareholders selected a new Company CEO whose only previous airline management experience was to bankrupt one. However, he promised that he would make the company great again. Two years ago, in order to juice the company share price by lowering expenses, he shut down the preventative maintenance programs and fired most of the engineering staff charged with operating our safety systems. Unfortunately for us, due to lack of preventative maintenance, our instrument panel has just malfunctioned so we are now hurdling along at 500 miles per hour at somewhere between 21,000 to 25,000 feet without a clue where we are or where we are headed.
Now the good news.
We just received a tweet from the Company CEO, who has assured us that he is a stable genius, saying that he has a “hunch” that it will all work out and that we won't all crash and die. He also just declared an airline-wide emergency.
Folks, we probably won’t crash and die on this flight. We have an experienced crew here in the cockpit and we’ll eventually get you on the ground safely. However, we have an election for the next company CEO coming up in November so if you want to fly on a quality airline rather than a flying casino, please help us elect a new CEO with relevant experience, good judgment, and the temperament to make our airline and our lives safe, prosperous and normal again.
Please keep your seat belts buckled as we anticipate further turbulence.”
MACK BANNER
SALEM
