I just completed reading the August 13 Roanoke Times issue which includes Dan Casey’s story on Salem’s Victor Hamblett’s thoughtful and sensible suggestions for banning high-capacity magazines. Then as I turned to page five I am astonished to find a full page ad from a local gun shop with a photo depicting a child who cannot be more than six or seven years old being instructed how to fire an automatic weapon with a LARGE CAPACITY MAGAZINE. What!
I don’t know even where to begin with this. A picture is worth a thousand words. God help us.
JERRY DARRELL
LEXINGTON