Recently I observed our governor discussing some of the recent major legislative accomplishments by the General Assembly that he was able to sign into law. Of particular interest to the governor was the elimination of the voter ID requirement in order to vote.

Recently, I purchased a small CD at one of the local financial facilities, however, prior to completing the transaction I was required to show a picture ID. I also recently cashed a check at one of the local banks that I had been doing business with a number of years, again I was required to show a picture ID.

I fail to understand why showing a picture ID to verify residency requirements for such an important event as to determine who will represent us at the local, state or national level should not be a requirement to vote.

Obviously I am missing something.

TOM STARNES

RADFORD

