Thank God for your news photos, for recording those telling moments that only a camera lens can capture. I'm especially grateful for Katy Evans' shot of a quiet man at the January gun rally in Richmond: he stood by a Do Not Enter sign at the state capitol; had a stocking cap and a neatly trimmed beard; and held a hand-lettered sign with this message: "Our lives begin to end the day we become silent about the things that matter."--Martin Luther King.

TV news is useful, sometimes compelling, but it can't hope to equal this impact. A copy of the photo is posted over my computer. Please tell Kathy Evans thank you.

KYLE NOBLE

INDEPENDENCE

