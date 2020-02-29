Thank God for your news photos, for recording those telling moments that only a camera lens can capture. I'm especially grateful for Katy Evans' shot of a quiet man at the January gun rally in Richmond: he stood by a Do Not Enter sign at the state capitol; had a stocking cap and a neatly trimmed beard; and held a hand-lettered sign with this message: "Our lives begin to end the day we become silent about the things that matter."--Martin Luther King.
TV news is useful, sometimes compelling, but it can't hope to equal this impact. A copy of the photo is posted over my computer. Please tell Kathy Evans thank you.
KYLE NOBLE
INDEPENDENCE
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.