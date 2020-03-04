If one needs to be told by the local news how to dress for the weather, how to invest their money, etc. and do the basic things necessary for this life, they need serious help.
If one needs their car to 'think' for them with forward-looking RADAR, backup cameras, auto-braking and the like then they shouldn't be driving. If you can't be bothered to turn your head to check your surroundings while driving, then take it home and park it.
JERRY ROBERTS
SALEM
