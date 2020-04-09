It occurs to me cancelling Democratic firehouse primary for City Council is very bad idea.
The Roanoke City Democratic Committee (RCDC) is confronted with unprecedented circumstances due to a public health crisis; conducting the scheduled Democratic Party firehouse primary in a crowded public venue is out of the question.
RCDC has instead canceled the scheduled firehouse primary, substituting in its place a remote convention of only city committee members to select three nominees from the five candidates.
This apparently well-intended unprecedented parliamentary contrivance is a bad idea.
The Virginia Democratic State Party Plan understandably contains no provisions to implement remedial action dealing with this unforeseeable circumstance.
However, there is a much more democratic alternative to convening this untoward 'city committee convention.'
Respected party elders could approach the five (5) candidates who filed for the three (3) seats on council; persuade two (2) of them to withdraw from the race.
The problem goes away.
Party bylaws then authorize the RCDC to simply cancel the unnecessary firehouse primary - and forthwith declare the three remaining candidates to be the nominees. (This is also how Mayor Lea was just renominated - he had no opposition in the impending firehouse primary).
This diplomatic approach assumes that two of these announced candidates will care more about electoral transparency and public trust than their own possible seat on city council.
GARY CRAWFORD
ROANOKE
