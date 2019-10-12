I have known Paul Mahoney for 30 years and have found him to be a man of great intelligence, integrity and wry humor. He served as County Attorney during most of that time and was recently honored by his state peers for his distinguished service.

Now he wants to put his considerable talents to work in the service of his fellow citizens as a member of the Roanoke County Board of Supervisors, representing the Cave Spring District. We need and deserve someone with Paul’s experience on the Board.

I urge the voters of Cave Spring to vote for Paul Mahoney on November 5.

JUDITH S. CURTIS

ROANOKE

