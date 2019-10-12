I have known Paul Mahoney for 30 years and have found him to be a man of great intelligence, integrity and wry humor. He served as County Attorney during most of that time and was recently honored by his state peers for his distinguished service.
Now he wants to put his considerable talents to work in the service of his fellow citizens as a member of the Roanoke County Board of Supervisors, representing the Cave Spring District. We need and deserve someone with Paul’s experience on the Board.
I urge the voters of Cave Spring to vote for Paul Mahoney on November 5.
JUDITH S. CURTIS
ROANOKE
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.