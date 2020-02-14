The Democratic politicians attending President Trump's State of the Union speech looked very petty and should have been an embarrassment to their constituents.

Mr. Trump's speech was very gracious, positive and inclusive of all Americans.

Also, he took the high road and never mentioned the phony, partisan impeachment attacks against him.

Even when President Trump spoke favorably of results and legislation favoring black Americans and working class Americans, whom the Dems claim to care so much about, the Dems refused to applaud, just sitting on their hands, looking mean. What partisan phonies!

And when Ms. Pelosi tore up her copy of the President's speech in front of live TV, she looked so petty and childish. America deserves so much better than the left-wing, extremist Democrats.

MAURY DUNCAN

NEW CASTLE

Load comments