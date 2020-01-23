In James Ballou’s opinion piece, “Not the party of Lincoln,” (Jan. 2) I agree with him. The Republican Party today is not the party of Lincoln. I would not dare to speak for either party, but I find them interesting. A year ago last fall I watched the Brett Kavanaugh hearings and the impeachment hearings in the House this past month.
No, the Republican Party today would not assume, like Lincoln, that Virginia would stay in the Union after the order to send Virginia militia into the seceding Southern states and force them back into the Union. Republicans will talk and pass bills, but they would never take military action against their neighbors. What would Republican states do when invaded and attacked militarily? They would fight back, no matter that their outnumbered soldiers would be annihilated, and their territory wrecked for decades to come. No, they would not follow a leader who directed the deaths of 620,000 Americans.
The Civil War was brutal, because Lincoln encouraged Grant’s “unconditional surrender” of Southern armies as well as Sheridan’s and Sherman’s war against civilians. The world watched. When World War I ended, the victors took the way of General Grant and imposed harsh penalties on the loser. The disastrous Treaty of Versailles sowed the seeds of World War II which came all too soon to Allied countries sick to death of war.
Lincoln began the Civil War to punish the seceding Rebels and added “freeing the slaves” two years later. The British Parliament freed slaves by talk and negotiation. Lincoln’s method came from his naiveite and ruthless impatience. Republicans today are not naïve and are impatient with those who would weaken our country to its detriment in order to gain power for their party.
GAIL TANSILL LAMBERT
ROANOKE
