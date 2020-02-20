Democrat propaganda reached a new low with their impeachment gambit. They use cliches and change past positions “on a Dime” to be politically correct and follow democrat “talking points.” And lies abound! With all this impeachment gobbledygook, one hardly knows what to believe.
I might believe that Ol’ Ralph Northam, and his Dixiecrat Cabinet, provide good governance, although they have been accused of disrespecting constituents and sexually abusing women. It might help if they would stop pandering to every special interest group arriving in town, however.
Perhaps I could even believe that Secretary of State Hillary Rodham Clinton was not a flawed candidate in 2016, although the Clinton Foundation raked in millions from foreign nationals for “access,” expecting her election to POTUS. It would have helped if she had not been Bill’s chief apologist for sexually abusing women.
Maybe I could believe in the Russian collusion hoax, had Mueller found an iota of evidence during his investigation. It might have helped if Mueller had even included a “token” Republican on his team, that reported 400 pages of hearsay and innuendo hoping to find something, anything, against Trump.
I could believe that Iran, and its “Mullahs” are a peace loving nation, that does not sponsor terrorism, and that Soleimani was a Boy Scout leader, merely organizing new units in Iraq. It might help if the Mullahs stopped chanting “death to America” and “death to Israel,” however.
It’s possible for me to believe that Horowitz’s “no bias found” FBI report, even with memos from ranking leaders showing complete disdain for the President. It might also help if Director Comey is not indicted for leaking classified documents to the New York Times.
I’m just saying . . . But, I will never, ever believe that Nancy Pelosi and her impeachment colleagues, pray regularly and positively for President Trump. Don’t even ask. We know hate when we see and hear it.
Hate is settled anger. It cares not for promises kept. It ignores or marginalizes achievement. It believes in process, not results. It is divisive, creating victims. And It dislikes America, and its values.
PHILLIP W. UNGER
DALEVILLE
