Today I received a letter from some obscure collection company saying I owe money for parking in a Roanoke parking garage five years ago. Yes, five years ago.
When I lived downtown Roanoke, the only close parking was the garage at Church and Jefferson. I moved out of Roanoke in 2014 and went to the Park Roanoke office on Church Ave. to let them know I moved and turned in my parking card. Five years later I find someone at Park Roanoke didn’t do their job, the manager didn’t have an exit form for me to fill out and apparently they didn’t cancel my account (come to find out today, this happens often).
So now, I owe them money because their employees failed to do their job. How much of "my time" do I have to spend making sure other people do their job? Even still, a year earlier my convertible was vandalized in that same garage and it cost me $2,000 to get a new top. When I asked for surveillance video to help the police go after the vandal, I discovered Park Roanoke does not have security, no security cameras and refused to help me find the culprit, basically doing everything they could to sweep it under the rug.
I would suggest the city of Roanoke find a different parking management company.
CARL DAVIS
CHRISTIANSBURG
