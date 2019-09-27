I can’t help but hearing about the delays in the school bus system in Roanoke. Each morning as I go to my gym around 6:20 to 7:00 I see so many people not having their kids at the bus stop on time. They actually are bringing their children out of their homes after the buses are stopped.
Maybe the parents need to get off their butts and get their kids out on time. Hats off to the drivers!
SKIP CARTER
ROANOKE
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.