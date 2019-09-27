I can’t help but hearing about the delays in the school bus system in Roanoke. Each morning as I go to my gym around 6:20 to 7:00 I see so many people not having their kids at the bus stop on time. They actually are bringing their children out of their homes after the buses are stopped.

Maybe the parents need to get off their butts and get their kids out on time. Hats off to the drivers!

SKIP CARTER

ROANOKE

