COVID-19’s insidious spread is wreaking a path of misery and destruction across our land and testing America’s resolve. Responding to this public health emergency, government officials have made safeguarding human life their top priority, and, accordingly, have enacted policies to minimize the nation’s death toll. Interestingly, America’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic aligns with Thomas Jefferson’s views on governing; in 1809 he wrote, “The care of human life and happiness and not their destruction is the first and only legitimate object of good government.” Undoubtedly, Jefferson considered our unalienable right to life the cornerstone of American democracy. (https://famguardian.org/Subjects/Politics/ThomasJefferson/jeff0650.htm)
Unfortunately, this foundational principle of protecting, not destroying, human life has been abandoned by many people in America. Since Roe v. Wade was decided by judicial fiat in 1973, a deep schism has grown between those espousing Jeffersonian, life-affirming values and those favoring abortion on demand. Some even mindlessly characterize the destruction of unborn children as progress for women, ignoring that every abortion decision is consequential for two human lives, not just one.
During the current COVID-19 pandemic, officials have stressed reliance on scientific evidence to guide their decision-making. However, when the subject is abortion, many officials disregard scientific evidence from ultrasound images which clearly reveals the unborn baby’s indisputable humanity. Instead they promote policies which allow helpless unborn children to be treated like disposable objects, subjected to violent deaths as abortionists dismember them. Some abortion clinics even harvest baby body parts to sell for profit.
Why does this grievous injustice continue? Large sectors of the public have misplaced priorities; they think insuring reproductive freedom is a higher object of good government than protecting unborn human life. Surely, freedom to destroy human life at any stage is not true freedom, but a form of totalitarianism, giving the strong power to eliminate the weak. The 2020 election gives Americans the opportunity to reinforce respect for the sanctity of life. Let us resolve to support candidates who respect our unalienable right to life, and continue to labor to protect unborn children, remembering Isaiah 1:17 (NKJV): “…Seek justice, Rebuke the oppressor, Defend the fatherless...”
CINDY W. SHIRLEY
RIDGEWAY
