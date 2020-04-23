The day the city stood still:
How absolutely amazing and wonderful this Palm Sunday is, as the world is suffering and people dying, astonishing peace and tranquility has covered our city like a security blanket in these difficult times.
As I sit here with my two fur babies, looking up and down the street, it reminds me of that great line from; “The Night before Christmas,” “Not a creature was stirring, not even a mouse.”
Looking outside, no sight of man or beast can be seen, not even the new sprung leaves on the budding trees dare interrupt this moment.
I went to my rear deck to observe the picturesque landscape from my house to the western mountains that God has granted me…it was as beautiful as when we last had two feet of snow and the city stood still.
One of my prayers this special day is….imagine if we had a holiday once every year when our great earth and humanity stood still.
E. DUANE HOWARD
ROANOKE
