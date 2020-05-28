Imagine the possibility of eliminating opioid addiction that stems from the use of prescription drugs related to legitimate injuries. Trauma centers are using multi-modal pain control methods to decrease the use of opioid drugs after severe multi-system traumatic injuries. When the community understands the benefits of this approach to pain control, the opioid epidemic can begin to reverse.
Sometimes pain is beneficial. When the body is healing from an injury, pain can tell the brain to stop pushing the body. When pain medications are used to mask an injury or eliminate pain, often people do too much, preventing healing. When that pain isn’t masked, the person slows down and does not cause further injury by doing too much before the body is ready.
Proven, non-pharmaceutical pain relief methods are available that increase one’s ability to tolerate pain. Women have used breathing techniques for centuries as a method to tolerate childbirth. A report by Midwives Alliance of North American Statistics Project on planned home birth outcomes identified an increase in home birth in the United States of 41% between 2004 and 2010 (1). This increase of women giving birth at home shows that the human body can thrive through tremendous pain.
Non-narcotic pain medication can be hugely beneficial in reducing the amount of pain that a person experiences. When scheduled, medications such as acetaminophen and ibuprofen can significantly reduce pain experienced even after surgery. These medications can take the edge off while allowing for a self-limiting amount of pain to remain.
There will always be exceptions when opioid pain medications are needed managing pain. However, if members of society were able to recognize benefits of pain and embrace it as a tool that can facilitate healing, there would be potential for us to begin to overcome the new incidents of addiction to opioid pain medications.
By changing the perspective of the modern world’s opinion of pain and embracing the benefits of pain, the opioid epidemic curve can shift. However, it's going to take everyone coming together and working towards utilizing other methods of pain control.
SARAH BETH DINWIDDIE
ROANOKE
