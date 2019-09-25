While scholars continue to argue the 2nd Amendment, citizens continue to be mowed down with assault weapons- weapons likely stowed, unbeknownst to you, in the homes of your Roanoke and Salem neighbors. Hardly muskets, these human killing machines and their operators search for marauding Frenchmen who sweep the Valley in a threatening advancement. Perhaps these gun owners fear Armageddon will descend upon Salem and they must have that AK47 primed-you never know. A neighbor of mine, a pastor in town, contained his arsenal in a cement vault in his prim subdivision. He must have been waiting for something…. For what purpose are these weapons? Surely they would pulverize a hunter’s hooved venison jerky. Should there be an alien visitation they might come in handy (but one should see if the aliens are of a friendly nature first.) No, I’m afraid these weapons used by such mentally stable persons are only handy in certain situations: a crowded sports stadium, perhaps a school, a movie theatre, a Krispy Kreme…. Very efficient. Wipe out a pesky crowd in six minutes or less. So unless you are of the persuasion who believe in conspiracy theories, alien invasions, or just like to ruin a community event, the only possible reason to own an assault weapon (or nerve gas, for that matter) is that you have a conspicuous mental irregularity, and should expeditiously inform your President and demand he identify you for a “cooling off period.” If then you still have the perverse desire to possess such a firearm, be assured that your President will have a bed for you when he brings back the mental institutions of the past to house “those troubled minds.” Individuals who require high capacity weapons, designed to obliterate human life; blow up flesh, are, (call me crazy) a risk to society. They have challenged egos dark proclivities, and think they must ready themselves for massacre. The Second Amendment. We’re a far cry from muskets in the hands of local militia resisting British gun laws, don’t you think? But then it’s only been about 245 years….
AMY ROBERSON
SALEM
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.