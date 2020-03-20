Tonight, I was flabbergasted by a debate question that was presented to former Vice President Joe Biden and Senator Bernie Sanders. It regarded the effect of coronavirus on some of the most vulnerable people in our nation, those who were over the age of 60 who had underlying health issues such as, cancer, heart disease, diabetes, etc.
The moderator asked what behaviors had Biden and Sanders changed to protect themselves from this virus. They mentioned hand washing, not shaking hands, etc.
If I remember correctly, one of the first cases of this coronavirus occurred in a nursing home in Washington State and this nursing home is still having deaths and illnesses because of coronavirus. It seems to me that the problem with continued cases there is that the nursing home employees who were in contact with these patients aren’t very sanitary.
August 20, 2007, Medical News Today has an article entitled “Medicare Will Not Pay For Hospital Mistakes and Infections, New Rule.” Yet, no one seems to care that these nursing homes, hospices, etc. are spreading infections that are killing the elderly. They are your mothers, fathers, grandmothers, grandfathers, etc.
Even the New York Times has printed an article that the Trump administration is relaxing oversight of nursing homes. Why?
MAZIE GREEN
COVINGTON
