Remember March 6 when Trump said, “Anyone that wants a test (for coronavirus) can get a test”. How’s that working out? Now the president’s pushing the country to open up. “We’re back”, he says. Back? Yes, but flying blind.
When you don’t know who has the virus, you have to stay away from everybody. That’s why we’re all still six feet apart. We’ve all heard the arguments for widespread and intensive testing to shine the light on the coronavirus. But we can’t do it well unless we do it big, with national leadership. Without it, we’re unaware of the risks in “opening up.” More people die.
This is so logical, and so urgent, everyone gets it. Except, apparently, the President of the United States. Asked why he doesn’t take leadership on national testing, Trump stalls, claims it isn’t his job, discounts the need, denies the numbers, insults the press, disagrees with experts, deflects blame and then brags about how successful he’s been. Instead of leading when it was needed, Trump deserted the country, ran away from the opportunity, and went to play golf.
Why does Trump refuse to lead? Why is he ignoring the priority on testing?
Trump wants to hide the numbers from us. Since testing uncovers more cases, in his small mind, these real numbers only hurt his reelection. So, instead of stepping up to the challenge, he dismisses testing as “overrated.”
The cruel truth is we have a coward and a charlatan for a president. In Trump’s words: “…And don’t forget, we have more cases than anybody in the world. But why? Because we do more testing. When you test, you have a case. When you test, you find something is wrong with people. If we didn’t do any testing, we would have very few cases.”
Trump’s thinking? More testing = more cases. Less testing, fewer cases. With fewer cases, the better he looks, right? Trump summarized…”it could be that testing’s, frankly, overrated?”
No, Trump’s not stupid or just crazy. This isn’t just ignorance and arrogance. This is the deliberate, calculated, reckless treachery of our president.
JOHN M. GIVENS
SALEM
