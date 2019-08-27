Dan Casey's column in the August 18 edition titled "Mom decries bias on campus" perhaps opens a plethora of issues about new student orientation at post-secondary institutions. I began overseeing management of orientation 55 years ago at my alma mater and continued at four other universities during my tenure. I also was a member of NODA (National Orientation Directors Association) and also served on their board.
Clearly Ms. Nance should understand there is a demarcation between church and state which is applicable on college student orientation. The focus is with the new student and in most cases with parents/guardians to ready s/he for the academic challenges that lie ahead and to further acquaint the family about the history and traditions of that institution.
As I close, one of those four schools was Virginia Tech.
TOM GOODALE
LEXINGTON