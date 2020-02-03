On January 23, an opinion column by Tom Taylor entitled "Thanks to Cline for opposing impeachment," regurgitated common opinions of little merit and laced with false reasoning. He references a Democratic party coup immediately after the election through the Mueller investigation.
The Democrats became a majority party in the House in 2019, Robert Mueller was named special counsel in 2017 by the Deputy Attorney General to investigate any links between the Russian government and individuals associated with the campaign of Trump. Taylor called the FBI and lawyers working for Mueller, a life-long Republican, pro-Hillary whatever that means. He also labeled it a waste of money, but seven people were convicted of crimes with the campaign chair and Trump's lawyer now in prison and 34 people plus three companies criminally charged.
Taylor digs up the Biden connection in the impeachment but fails to recognize the obvious personal goal of Trump trying to influence the upcoming election and using military aid as a tool of coercion. Trump will not be impeached because Senate Republicans, like Cline, are not so fearful of the wrath of Trump but losing the PAC money and advertising influence that would disappear with straying from the group of sheep following the President.
I always vote for the candidate I think will serve our best interests and follow no preordained party ticket. Taylor's article was not only loaded with misinformation, it was divisive in a time when more reasonable arguments should be heard.
JOHN W. SMITH
BOONES MILL
