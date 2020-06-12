President Trump is not going to stop racism.
Joe Biden is not going to stop racism.
Congress, The Supreme Court or The Department of Justice are not going to stop racism.
Ministers, Priest and Rabbis are not going to stop racism.
Black Lives Matter, Antifa or the SPLC are not going to stop racism.
Only You can stop racism.
You can stop racism by volunteering to work on projects that involve people of all races.
You can stop racism by offering a kind word or smile to a person of another race.
You can stop racism by offering a simple prayer.
Remember God created all people as equals in his sight and he only created one Race ---The Human Race.
When we think of all that we have achieved, especially here in the United States, think of how much more we can achieve by working together for a better future.
I pray that each of us, no matter what our thoughts are today concerning racism, will take one small step towards reaching out to one another for the purpose of seeing the good in each other.
DICK ROBERS
ROANOKE
