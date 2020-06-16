Since the COVID-19 pandemic began, many parents have reached out to me to ask about my family’s experience with online school. I tell them all the same thing — online school is one of the best things to ever happen to us. My daughter, Brianna, is truly a changed person, and we have Virginia Virtual Academy to thank for this.
When Brianna attended her local brick-and-mortar school, she was constantly bullied. One day, one of her bullies scratched her leg and cut her brand new dress with scissors. This incident caused both of us much stress and anxiety, and as her mother, it broke my heart. That’s when I decided that online school would be a much better option for her.
That was two years ago, and since then, Brianna has grown into a confident, self-assured, and successful student. She’s more willing to interact socially with other kids her age. She’s even a member of several of the school’s clubs—something she would’ve never done in her previous school. Brianna enjoys building friendships with other students and helping them grasp difficult concepts. And perhaps most importantly, she’s learned that everyone learns differently and that’s okay.
My advice to parents considering online school for the upcoming school year is — do your research!
It doesn’t work for everyone, but it’s definitely worth a shot. Don’t be afraid to try it. It could make all the difference.
APRIL GAMMONS
MARTINSVILLE
