Over the years, I’ve seen and heard so many myths about online school. As a teacher at one of them, I’d like to dispel some of those myths.
Some families seem to believe that the online classroom is for students who are less serious about their academic pursuits. This couldn’t be farther from the truth. Online schools like Virginia Virtual Academy provide students with a challenging “public school at home” option because the traditional brick-and-mortar school isn’t or can’t meet their needs.
In my classes, I’ve had the opportunity to teach students of many different backgrounds—from competitive athletes and advanced learners, to young musicians and professional dancers, to bullying survivors and children with unique medical needs. Although they come from different walks of life, they’re all looking for one thing: a personalized approach to learning. I’m proud that I play a role in helping them get this and more.
Online school really gives students and their families a special opportunity to build a lasting connection with teachers. This fosters their growth and encourages them to hone a love for learning that extends well beyond the classroom.
JENNA GILL
TEACHER, VIRGINIA VIRTUAL ACADEMY
RINER
