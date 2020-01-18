I was shocked when I looked at the front page of Saturday's paper to see the headline declaring that guns would be banned from Virginia's Capitol. The sad picture of Delegates Todd Gilbert and Terry Kilgore was especially touching. They could not look more distressed if they had lost a close friend.

How tragic to think that no person will be shot in the state Capitol building. And yet, it could get worse. Perhaps, in the near future, Virginians will have killer assault weapons restricted. The horror of it all!

SHARON CLOWES

BLACKSBURG

Load comments