Your editorial of Sept. 4 regarding Beto O'Rourke's recent visit to Virginia ("Three takeaways from O'Rourke's visit to Southwest Virginia) referenced his use of "pungent language." You pondered whether this reflects his outrage following the recent mass shootings in his home state or was a call for attention. I believe you are right on both counts; however, the attention he seeks is not for himself, it is for the tragic and senseless loss of lives that is occurring with ever more frequency.
I was told years ago that if you found yourself in a dangerous situation in public, yell, "FIRE" instead of "HELP" because it will attract a faster response. O'Rourke is yelling "fire" in the vernacular of younger people who recognize the urgency of the moment. The proceeds from the sale of the tee shirts with a barely modified version of his quote go to the non-profit organizations supporting the gun responsibility issue.
FRANKIE W. FARMER
VIRGINIA BEACH
