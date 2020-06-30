Thank you for your June 23 editorial "Lessons from France" highlighting the importance to our local economy of its fantastic diverse arts community. The Roanoke Symphony Orchestra -- one of the brightest stars in Roanoke's constellation of arts and culture organizations --is just one example of local groups in difficult straits because of the coronavirus pandemic. I understand it is slashing its budget, furloughing five full time staff for the month of July, and moving from its high-visibility downtown office space to new , but less expensive, space in the Five points neighborhood off Walnut Avenue in response. Its website is rso.com should you like to donate. Many other such Roanoke and Blacksburg area arts groups also need our donations now to survive this difficult time
RUPERT CUTLER
ROANOKE
