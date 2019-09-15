To save Medicare and the Affordable Care Act, as we now know them, let's bring them under one roof and relabel them TrumpCare. Then add his name to every other well-conceived program or law previously put into place by acts of Congress or by Executive Order, most importantly those put into place by his most recent predecessor. I can think of one person whose ego would be stroked.
DAVID GRIFFITHS
BLACKSBURG
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.