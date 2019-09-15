To save Medicare and the Affordable Care Act, as we now know them, let's bring them under one roof and relabel them TrumpCare. Then add his name to every other well-conceived program or law previously put into place by acts of Congress or by Executive Order, most importantly those put into place by his most recent predecessor. I can think of one person whose ego would be stroked.

DAVID GRIFFITHS

BLACKSBURG

