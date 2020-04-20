Grandparents or older people willing to die for the economy, I certainly am not willing to die for the economy because I have earned the right to live and to give out my opinions on things that matter. And for another thing people should watch Fox news in order to hear who said about grandparents willing to give up their lives for the economy and President Trump did not say that in fact, watch the Tucker Carlson show in order to see who said that. It was the Lt. Gov. of Texas who said that.
I realize that people want to blame the President for every little thing that goes wrong in their life or across the world, but remember it was the Democrats that wasted all the taxpayers' dollars on trying to get rid of our President, the only great thing that has happened to our country. I really think the Democrats should be willing to give up their salaries that they got during that time and repay us for it.
MARGARET LOVE
BLACKSBURG
