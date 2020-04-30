Your governor is at it once again. On Easter Sunday he was eliminating Lee/Jackson holiday for state employees and making election day a state holiday. He also eliminated the requirement to present a photo ID when voting.
He is obviously pandering to his black voting base by removing a holiday associated with Confederate generals and it is well documented that blacks and Democrats do not want photo IDs to vote. In declaring election day as a holiday, he hopes that more of his minority based voters will be able to make it to the polling place.
I can only assume these changes were made as a concession to Virginia blacks so they would stop hounding him about wearing blackface make up when he was in college. Thank God Virginia governors have term limits!
WAYNE AKERS
CHRISTIANSBURG
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.