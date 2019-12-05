I am dead against any city in Virginia being a sanctuary city. All you're going to do is invite criminals from south of the border like Bedford had with MS-13 criminals.

All the city of Roanoke is doing is inviting criminals here to Roanoke. If it does pass then I always have handy two 45s to stop them in their tracks, and every person either a man or woman should and must get their concealed weapons permit. It's a must for you and your family's protection. Enough said!

ERNIE HILLIKER

ROANOKE

