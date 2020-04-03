I suspect the title got your attention. Well it is true. There are options and good ones. Would you believe me if I told you that there is a device that you can install in your bathroom (simple install) that will take care of your “nether regions?” Not just take care but improve on what toilet paper tried to do. Yes, toilet paper was a failure! Now I know I have your attention.
Before I tell you the answer, please let me pose a question. What if you inadvertently dropped dog or cat poo on your arm while cleaning up an accident on your floor? How would you take care of the matter? Would you rush to find toilet paper to wipe it off your arm? I didn’t think so, you would probably use soap and water for maximum hygienic protection.
Ok, hold that thought. Now I ask, would it be better to at least use a stream of water as an aid to proper hygienic cleaning? Starting to see the wisdom of where I am going? If we put less toilet paper down the sewer systems, wouldn’t that keep them from clogging as often? Think about how much money you will save on not buying toilet paper! Think about all of the medical advantages for people with hemorrhoids, itching and rashes. I won’t mention the enjoyable sensations of the device...I am just saying….
Notice that I am reluctant to say the name of the device because it may cause you to “tune out.” It is a French name and many times Americans have a negative image of things with French names. Let’s call this device an ATPD (Anti-Toilet Paper Device) for now. This device which services both males and females fits over your existing toilet seat (several styles available) and provides a stream of water to take care of matters. Puns can be so much fun! Many models have a built-in dryer fan.
Okay, let me spill the beans... Our new ATPD device was already invented and called a “Bidet.”
RANDY MCCALLISTER
PULASKI
