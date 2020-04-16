I have so much sympathy for all of the students and their families who will miss out on the much-anticipated graduation ceremonies this year as a result of the restrictions mandated across the country to protect our population from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19). I can only imagine how immensely proud they must be of the hard work and sacrifice that it took to attain this achievement, and they have every right to be profoundly disappointed and sad that they will not be able to have the joy of celebrating that milestone by participating in the usual ceremonies and celebrations.
However, this loss in no means merits a memorial monument as suggested by Nikki Giovanni in her April 4 letter (“Class of 2020 made sacrifice”). The ones worthy of memorializing are those who have put themselves and their families at risk of infection or have become infected or even died while trying to provide the medical care, food, pharmaceuticals and other products and services that we need to get us through this national crisis. These are the ones making the true sacrifices.
Also, to compare the graduates’ loss of “the joy of throwing their caps to the heavens” to the losses endured by the soldiers of war and victims of the tragedy memorialized at Virginia Tech is nothing short of an insult to those honorees.
The only actions required by these students is to accept, with maturity and dignity, a circumstance over which neither they nor Tech essentially have any control, knowing that it is for the protection of their communities.
(However, I would like to take this opportunity to point out there was an instance recently where students across our country did have an opportunity to step up and make a sacrifice but too many instead chose to congregate in large numbers on beaches, and in restaurants and bars during spring break risking not only their own health but the health of their loved ones to whom they eventually returned.)
In summation, I think what is lacking here is perspective. This is not a tragedy worth memorializing, it is a profound disappointment, and life is full of them.
G.H. TAYLOR
ROANOKE
