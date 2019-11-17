I write to express my concern with The Roanoke Times for printing Steve Weismantel's Sept. 26 op'ed, “Don't be duped by climate alarmism,” which makes several assertions without providing any evidence in support of those claims.
To cite just one instance, Weismantel writes, “By now the arctic ice was supposed to be gone (but it isn’t) and polar bears extinct (they’re much more abundant today).” Let's unpack the many claims in this one short sentence.
1, “By now the arctic ice was supposed to be gone...”? Yes, a few scientists predicted that Arctic ice would be gone by now – those same scientists were also criticized by colleagues for making exaggerated claims, https://www.telegraph.co.uk/science/2016/10/07/experts-said-arctic-sea-ice-would-melt-entirely-by-september-201/.
2, Arctic ice is not yet gone? Thankfully, this is true! Arctic ice remains, but the trend clearly shows a decrease in the amount of Arctic sea ice. https://www.nytimes.com/interactive/2017/09/22/climate/arctic-sea-ice-shrinking-trend-watch.html (with data from the National Snow and Ice Data Center)
3, Polar bears were supposed to be extinct by now? No source I can find predicted that polar bears would be extinct by now.
4. Polar bears are much more abundant today? Polar bears are perhaps more abundant today than 50 years ago, but this is disputed. See https://www.sej.org/publications/alaska-and-hawaii/magic-number-a-sketchy-fact-about-polar-bears-keeps-goingand-going-an for more information about the uncertainty regarding polar bear population numbers from the 1960s and 1970s. The World Wildlife Federation, https://arcticwwf.org/species/polar-bear/population/, provides a nice review of polar bear status.
Weismantel also makes at least one claim that is simply wrong, stating that “global temps in the 1920s and 1930s exceeded today’s temperatures.” This is not true. You can look at global temperature data from a variety of sources (such as the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and the National Aeronautics and Space Administration), all linked from this climate data guide, https://climatedataguide.ucar.edu/climate-data/global-temperature-data-sets-overview-comparison-table. All show that global temperatures in the past decade exceed those from the 1920s and 1930s.
I hope The Roanoke Times editorial page continues to print diverse viewpoints to further our community and national conversations. However, printing a column that makes assertions backed by little to no evidence does not help.
LUKE VILELLE
ROANOKE
