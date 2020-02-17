Well, thankfully the Virginia Citizens Defense League (VCDL) didn’t get their coup d'état on January 20. There was no bloodbath justifying an armed insurrection by a "patriot" army. Not a single shot was fired by the hundreds of police officers; no guns were confiscated; and no arrests were made except for an after-rally incident in which an unarmed young woman refused to remove a scarf over her face on that cold morning.
There were no bodies in the street, and no scores of gunshot victims at hospitals. There was no removal of the governor. Lawmakers in the Capitol went about their business as usual. None of the Democrats were chased out or hauled out by the defenders of freedom. The thousands of armed men dressed for combat had to go home disappointed. Let’s recall, VCDL President Philip Van Cleave said they were coming with enough guns “to take over a medium size country.”
Before anyone’s blood pressure goes off the chart, this is a satirical reference to a commentary in The Roanoke Times on Saturday, January 25, by a member of the VCDL ("The stage was set but Northam did not get his riot"). The writer stated that “the whole contentious affair” was supposed to “ensure [that] public unrest would turn into violence,” enabling the left to assert “totalitarian control” and disarm the peaceful citizenry.
Which theory is more plausible? Maybe neither one. Mine is satire, the other writer was serious.
D.C. HANSON
ROANOKE
