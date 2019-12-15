The Democrats completely control the legislature. They won, but Virginians, at least freedom minded Virginians, lost. The truth is, the only politicians openly threatening to take away citizens’ rights are the socialist Democrats themselves.
The governor and his leftist votaries will push through draconian gun control measures by banning assault style weapons. Even at at this stage, they haven’t completely ruled out the possibility of confiscation. Banning the sale or confiscating semiautomatic firearms by force from the citizens who already went through a background check will not stop or hinder the true criminals from acquiring and employing weapons in a crime or a mass shooting. Proscribing gun rights from non-criminals will not make the general public safer, because criminals will still be armed. The good intentions of gun controllers cannot cover the expense of being left to the mercy of murderers, terrorists and authoritarian regimes.
Governments have killed more of their own disarmed citizens than any other entity in the 20th century alone. The malevolent specter of tyranny may not be visible, but it always lurks in the shadows. This caveat isn’t a hyperbolic overreaction. The socialist totalitarian government of Venezuela outlawed private weapons in 2012. No flimsy law protecting their civil rights can withstand the monopoly of force their government holds over them. Consequently, starving Venezuelans possess no liberty and are targeted by corrupt officials and criminal gangs called colectivos.
If our government starts down the slippery slope of banning semiautomatic weapons, our other cherished rights are only a hair’s breadth away from being annulled. The Constitution may be written with ink, but it is reinforced with lead for a reason. The Second Amendment is the final provision that guarantees the rest of the Bill of Rights. The left wants to alter that for no other reason than to make citizens completely beholden to the capricious whims of a government they control. Without the ability to defend ourselves with effective weaponry like semiautomatic rifles and pistols, we will be relegated to be slaves of the state, protected only by by the illusion of security.
JONATHAN SEIDEL
ROANOKE
