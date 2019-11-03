I am writing to take issue with the Oct. 17 article by Amy Friedenberger in which Nick Rush attempts to align the military, an honorable, patriotic calling, with his PAC, a way of camouflaging the identity of political donations.
We have done research online and with our military experts, and ”point of friction” is a marketing and business term.
As the daughter, wife and mother of career members of the military, I am offended by this attempt to capitalize on the public’s admiration of military leadership.
The convoluted thinking demonstrated in this article reminds me of another phrase heard in the ranks, FUBAR.
DIANNE RENCSOK
CHRISTIANSBURG
