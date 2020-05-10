In response to "A Richmond doctor’s dramatic story of COVID-19 infection, hospitalization and survival" (April 16 news story), it is encouraging to see local news highlighting the promising outcomes resulting from innovative approaches treating COVID-19 patients in the Commonwealth of Virginia. Not only is promising research occurring, it is pleasant to read an article that focuses on science.
While many specific details such as doses and frequencies are left out, along with other interventions that the patient likely received, the article is encouragingly informative and well written, giving the community a sense of hope that a treatment plan is formulating.
According to PMLive, Roche has announced that the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has formally approved its phase 3 trial of Actemra in severely ill COVID-19 patients who have been hospitalized with pneumonia. As this drug is tremendously expensive, Roche is collaborating with the US Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority in order to support the ongoing trial. The trial began in early April and will include approximately 330 patients. The primary and secondary endpoints will include assessing clinical status, mortality, mechanical ventilation and intensive care unit variables in the patient population. Again, according to PMLive, despite a number of clinical trials evaluating Actemra already ongoing across the world, Genentech has maintained that the COVACTA study is pivotal because there are still no well-controlled studies and limited published evidence on the safety or efficacy of the drug in COVID-19.
The Roanoke Times article also mentioned the use of high-dose Vitamin C for treating the patient. As noted by Harvard Health, there are some studies that have shown improvement in critically ill patients who receive high-dose Vitamin C. It will be interesting to watch as treatment plans continue to be tinkered and developed in order to overcome this pandemic.
SARAH BETH DINWIDDIE
ROANOKE
