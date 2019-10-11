The news says Hunter Biden was paid $52,000 a month to be on a Ukrainian energy company board. Some say it was $103,000 a year and some say it was $3.2 million overall, but none say what his qualifications were to be running a foreign energy company. They only seem interested in finding something to blame Trump. There have also been indications Hunter’s brother Beau may have been involved and also that their father pressured the whole deal. I have no way to research this. What were Hunter’s qualifications other than his father was Vice President with the ability to fund them a lot of bucks.
It also indicated Hunter was dishonorably discharged as an officer in the Naval Reserves for cocaine use. The only way I know of making officer in the military is working your way up through the ranks, ROTC, Military Academy or OCS. Which was it for Hunter or did Joe set it up? Why is the news only interested in discrediting President Trump? Shouldn’t you all be checking into all the other smelly stuff?
JAMES MORGAN
ROANOKE
