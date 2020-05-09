I would like to respond to the letter published on April 13, "Anyone else having a problem with TV signal"? Absolutely!
We are also residents of Troutville and we lost our signal last September. We also use an antenna and Channel 7 was our clearest of the 28 channels that we were receiving at that time. We contacted the local station and were told that a new transmitter had been installed and that we needed to rescan our channels to update. We did that and it still didn't work. We called back and were told that we probably needed a new antenna which was highly unlikely since we were still getting the other 27 channels perfectly clear. I inquired if other people in this area had reported any outages and were told that no one had. They also said that they had built a new tower resulting in boosted power. To this day, we still cannot get this channel.
I don't know exactly where they "boosted their power" but it certainly wasn't towards Troutville.
ROBBIE NORTON
TROUTVILLE
