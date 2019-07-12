Further examining this new tax being levied against our area it dawned on me that this is a GAS tax only. Why are improvements needed for I-81? Who are the primary culprits of road damage to I-81? What traffic will this new road improvement to I-81 benefit most? Ding. Ding. Ding. TRUCKERS. 99% of 18 wheel trucks use DIESEL fuel.
Why is this new 7.6 cents per gallon being levied for GAS tax only? Why do I have to pay for road improvements for the truckers' benefit? Something is definitely wrong with the thinking of our state government. We are being punished with a new tax so the truckers will have a better road to drive on. Pardon me but this is total B.S. I will not forget this come the fall elections!
TOM LAWRENCE
CHRISTIANSBURG