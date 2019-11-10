On the subject of gun control, it may behoove us all to consider a quote from Theodore Roosevelt, an American statesman, conservationist, naturalist and our 26th President:
“In new and wild communities where there is violence, an honest man must protect himself; and until other means of securing his safety are devised, it is both foolish and wicked to persuade him to surrender his arms while the men who are dangerous to the community retain theirs.”
For his contribution to world order he was awarded a Nobel Peace Prize, the first American to be so honored.
When I was a lad in the 1950s many high schools had shooting teams. Taking a gun and ammunition to school was not unusual. Western Auto sold guns over the counter as well as racks to mount them on inside the back window of pickups. Guns were everywhere and Americans were not wantonly killing each other. Why?
Politicians are more interested in power than the common good. Some politicians have publicly encouraged violence against peaceful citizens identified with the President or those wearing a red hat. Pitiful.
Now, many politicians support killing babies and the unborn as a community service. Savagery.
Colleges increasingly teach intolerance and hatred instead of loving your neighbor as yourself. Tribal.
The young win computer games with online contestants by being the first to kill 200 people. These games are akin to flight simulators except they teach killing is thrilling. Debasement of life itself.
Drugs flow freely across our southern border fueling drug gang wars that kill scores of people weekly and its back page news. Who cares?
Drug addicts are conveniently referred to as the “homeless” while they litter our cities with needles and human waste and Congress shrugs. Congressional malfeasance.
Life has become cheap.
In the wake of congressional misbegotten behavior, honest people’s needs for self-protection have increased.
PAUL BOYENGA
DALEVILLE
