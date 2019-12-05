Gun-related mass murders happen with sickening frequency in this country. Some states are trying desperately to better protect their schoolchildren, shoppers and churchgoers from the madness. Some counties are responding to those efforts by adopting what they call Second Amendment sanctuary resolutions. Inevitably one of those massacres will happen in one of those counties in a state that has enacted new gun laws.
Many innocent people will die, and many others will be wounded. Tears and thoughts and prayers will follow, as usual. Usually it ends there, but this time will be different. Someone will step forward and say that they could have alerted authorities about that illegal gun or that threatening, unstable gun owner but were discouraged from doing so because their county had resolved not to enforce the law.
Or someone will say that they did report to the authorities but were rebuffed or ignored because of the sanctuary resolution. That will open the gate and tort lawyers will come swarming and bereaved families will sign up. It will be argued in court that the county’s resolution not to enforce the law makes them an enabler to the tragedy, and therefore liable.
The lawsuits will make their way to higher courts in places where the judges and juries are not as sympathetic to or intimidated by gun enthusiasts. Liability insurers will deny coverage claiming contributory negligence on the county’s part. The county will have such judgments to pay that they may not be able to fix potholes or buy a fire truck or update their Christmas decorations again.
Liability policies for all the other 2nd amendment sanctuary counties will be canceled, or premiums will skyrocket. Counties will scramble to rescind the resolutions they hastily adopted. Another round of community squabbles will arise like we have now, only worse, and gun sales will spike again. Meanwhile the gun lobbyist who dreamed up this sanctuary stunt will be enjoying the backslaps from his or her colleagues and cronies and laughing about how gullible we are.
RONALD HALL
PULASKI
