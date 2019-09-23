I was glad that Landon Davis (“We’re making progress on climate change,” July 9) took environmental activists to task for refusing to acknowledge the importance of natural gas in reaching the country’s clean energy goals. Natural gas is an important, practical step as we transition away from coal, which presents a significant threat to our air and water.
Too often these activists overlook the environmental benefits of the fact that we can transport natural gas underground, instead of over roads. In fact, pipelines are one of the cleanest and safest ways to transport the fuel we need to produce electricity. Without pipelines, we would have more diesel guzzling semis clogging our interstates. Transporting fuel by pipeline results in less carbon in our atmosphere than any other means of transport.
Yet activists here in Virginia are trying to prevent pipeline construction by advocating for more red tape or by suing the companies that want to build them. Natural gas is not perfect, but it is better than coal. Progressives should stop making the perfect the enemy of the good. We need natural gas, and we need more pipelines to bring it to our homes. Period.
TRIXIE AVERILL
VINTON
