Dems, having attempted several clever stratagems to beat conservatives, now have a hail mary in the National Popular Vote Interstate Compact, which is unconstitutional. Liberal states propose to take my vote and possibly assign it to some joker who did NOT receive a Virginia vote majority. Such machination violates constitutional law and become just another vote fraud with a fig leaf to fool the rubes. It could ensconce the presidency in the Democratic party for the long term.
You can instantly tell which states benefit from the NPVIC: the map shows almost all are Democratic coastal states. (Notice how silent the movement to NPVIC is.) It is indeed ironic that after whining in 2016 that their votes did not count, Dems are trying to do the same thing – but without constitutional blessing – to conservatives. A bunch of whiners rigged the game and lost. Your candidate consorted with Russia and cleverly blamed conservatives with doing something similar. Now you cry foul. If I can put up with Northern Virginia dictating where Virginia’s electoral and Senate votes go, you can take your lumps from the Electoral College without your illegal innovations.
ROBERT A. YOUNG
ROANOKE
